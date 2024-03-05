How Long Have Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Been Together? Married At First Sight Star Reveals She Is Expecting Twins With Husband

Last month, Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner revealed that they were expecting their third baby after struggling to conceive for three years.

Now, the parents-to-be are sharing even bigger news. Otis is expecting twins.

On Monday, March 4, Otis took to Instagram to tease the big reveal.

“WE GOT THE MOST SHOCKING, AMAZING NEWS AT OUR FIRST ULTRASOUND FOR THIS PREGNANCY!!!” she said.

“If I had known we’d get such great news I would've made sure my husband was there, but I was like ‘Oh this will be our third baby! He’s seen this before! It's fine if we start without him!’....Ooops!” Otis added.

Later in the day, the couple shared their joy with their fans on their YouTube channel, Hanging With the Hehners.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner announce their expectation of twins in a YouTube video

In a video on their YouTube channel, Otis gave viewers a sneak peek into the moment she learned she was carrying twins. The video opens with the couple telling Hehner’s mother that they are expecting, before following Otis to Hello My Baby for a 3D ultrasound.

Advertisement

As soon as the technician begins the Ultrasound, Otis spots two sacs, and she eagerly probes, “Are you kidding me? Oh my god, is it twins?”

The technician replies, “Possibly.”

Once the father-to-be, Doug Hehner arrives at the facility and learns of the surprise, he is pleasantly shocked. Meanwhile, Otis gets another ultrasound to be sure of the fact that she is soon to be a twin mama, something she told People that she “always wanted to be.”

“My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it’d skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I’d end up with twins!” she added.

Towards the end of the video, Otis notes, “Twins have been a dream of mine.”

Amid the couple’s good news announcement, below is a look back at their enduring relationship.

How long have Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner been together? — The couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony

Otis, a former Bachelor Nation contestant, met Hehner in 2014, on the debut season of Lifetime show Married at First Sight. The couple ended up exchanging wedding vows on March 23, 2014, meaning, this match will mark the duo’s 10th marriage anniversary.

Reflecting on the past decade that she spent with her husband, Otis in an Instagram reel in January said, “I've second guessed my decisions — including marrying a stranger. People doubted our marriage would last.”

However, as the reel processes, Otis proudly remarks, “Look who's still married. It will be 10 years in March.”

In the caption of the video, Otis openly acknowledges the skepticism they've faced over the years, thanks to their unconventional love story and marriage, writing, “I don't blame people for doubting our arranged marriage on the first season of Married at First Sight.”

“Who legally marries a complete stranger?!” she continued. Admitting her own doubts, Otis added, “I wasn't sure it’d work out myself. Not my hubby though. He said he knew right from the first time he saw me on our wedding day that we were meant for each other,” she added.

Otis and Hehner are already parents to two kids, daughter Henley, and son Hendrix.

ALSO READ: Lupita Nyong’o Dating History: Exploring Black Panther Star’s Past Relationships As She Spends Birthday With Rumored Beau Joshua Jackson