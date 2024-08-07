How To Watch Doctor Jekyll Online? Streaming Details Explored

Doctor Jekyll is a play based on the novel Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, written by Robert Louis Stevenson. This work is directed by Joe Stephenson, has a script written by Dan Kelly Mulhern, and is a new approach to the legendary tale.

Nina’s character battles with her dilemmas and the storyline revolves around Rob who comes to a castle to provide help. Hyde threatens to take over Nina fully and this is why Rob has to assist Nina to ensure Hyde doesn’t control her completely. Specifically, the conflict of the human soul is investigated with the help of today’s movie makers.

The cast of Doctor Jekyll is outstanding; Scott Chambers, Lindsay Duncan, Eddie Izzard, Jonathan Kyde, Robyn Cara, and Morgan Watkins. The film was initially made known to the public in February 2022 and features Dan Kelly Mulhern as the film’s writer.

In this version, British actress Eddie Izzard portrays a young chemist named Dr. Nina Jekyll, who lives a secluded life in a huge, dark Victorian mansion. The house that once was Thomas Coalfields is rather gloomy, with dark corridors and echoing rooms, which create an air of history. Scott Chambers portrays Rob, an employee of Dr. Nina who is assigned to perform odd jobs within the sinister mansion. The series details how, as Rob grows comfortable in the house, he learns about the dark history and how Dr. Nina has secrets even more sinister than they could have known.

In Doctor Jekyll, Eddie Izzard performs the duality of roles and plays both Dr. Nina Jekyll and her evil flip side, Hyde. A chemist by profession, Nina Jekyll is a woman of considerable status and wealth who travels to a large, old, and decaying mansion to escape the pressures of her society life, only to discover her alter-ego personality. Hyde becomes more of an overt antagonist and a force of evil that threatens to destroy Nina’s life and assert dominance over her.

Rob, an ex-con meant to help Dr. Nina, is portrayed by Scott Chambers, who featured in a movie directed by Joe Stephenson titled Chicken (2015). When Rob sets out to explore the secrets of the mansion, he learns about the sinister and psychological problems Nina has because of her alter-ego, Hyde. The film mixes up traditional components of horror with contemporary issues in psychology, including Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and mixes prehistoric and futuristic elements of horror.

Doctor Jekyll had its world release at FrightFest on August 25, 2023, and the UK theatrical and video release was on October 27, 2023. It reached theaters in selected areas of the United States on August 2, 2024, and is now available on Apple TV+.

The official synopsis of Doctor Jekyll reads: "Doctor Jekyll focuses on a reclusive Nina Jekyll finding friendship with her newly hired help, Rob, who must work together to prevent Hyde from destroying her life."

Doctor Jekyll can be watched on the Apple TV+ online streaming service. Hammer Films first distributed it in the U.K. and was later presented in US theatres on August 2, 2024, besides streaming on Apple TV+.

