Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: What Happens In 'And That's the End of It. There is Nothing Left?'

The thrilling finale of Interview With the Vampire Season 2 left fans on the edge of their seats. After a dramatic season filled with betrayal, supernatural, and tension the episode did not disappoint. As we followed the dark lives of Louis, Lestat, Claudia, and more, each episode left us eagerly anticipating what would happen next.

Now with the season finale, fans were anxious about the fate of their favorite characters. Here’s a detailed look at everything that happened in the season finale of Interview With the Vampire.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Interview With the Vampire.

Louis’ Agony and Armand’s confession

The episode begins in the theater’s wet room, where Louis is trapped inside his crypt, screaming in pain. Daniel asks Armand about the fallout of saving Louis. Armand admits that he got demoted for it. Louis thinks back on his choices, wondering if he could’ve done something different to change his fate.

Armand telepathically advises Louis to leave Paris. Ignoring the warning, Louis sets the theatre ablaze while everyone else in the coven is asleep. He gathers Claudia’s things before the fire burns down the theatre, taking nine vampires. Four vampires get away, but two of them perish when their motorcycles blow up. Santiago tries to escape through the sewers, but Louis tracks him down.

A tense confrontation with Lestat

In a heated face-off, Louis teased Santiago, using his real name Francis, and making fun of his human past. Eventually, Louis chopped off Santiago’s head. Afterward, Lois confronted Arman, who confessed that he prioritized coven over Louis. He also admitted that he didn’t help when Madeleine became a vampire. Armand also disclosed that Lestat was still around Paris.

Louis finds Lestat in Magnus’s hideout, where he is reflecting on his origins. Louis confronts Lestat about Claudia’s death, but Lestat boosts his strength from Akasha’s blood. Instead of killing him, Louis deeply hurts Lestat by kissing Armand.

The truth unveiled

In the present, Louis and Armand recount their story to Daniel, who has follow-up questions. He reveals a document from Raglan that exposes Armand’s true involvement in the trial and Claudia’s murder. Armand claimed credit for saving Louis during the trial, though it was actually Lestat who intervened. Louis and Armand clash and Louis warns Armand not to harm Daniel.

Louis returns to New Orleans just before a hurricane hits. He revisits his old neighborhood and follows a young vampire to a dilapidated house, where he finds a disheveled Lestat. They reunite, with Louis taking responsibility for Claudia’s tragic fate.

Daniel’s transformation

The episode ends with Daniel promoting his book, Interview With the Vampire on a news program. The host treats him skeptically, but Daniel insists that Vampires are real. It’s revealed that Daniel has been turned into a vampire by Armand, who vanished. Daniel, now a vampire, wants to write another book with Louis.

But, Louis telepathically confronts other vampires who want to destroy him, declaring that he owns the night. Well, this thrilling finale, leaves fans eagerly anticipating the next season. Because in this season there were a lot of unanswered questions which needed to be addressed.

AMC has confirmed that Interview with The Vampire has been renewed for the next season. However, the exact release date has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, you can catch up the season 2 on AMC and AMC+. And, reports claim that soon season 2 will be available on Netflix.

