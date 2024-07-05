‘I Didn't Want To Go Out On The Road': Missy Elliott Reveals Her Dog's Health Influenced Decision To Postpone Tour

Disclaimer: This article mentions death.

Missy Elliot delayed going on tour because of her senior dog. The singer’s dog was 17 years old when he passed away.

She revealed how her pet’s health affected her decision to tour. The Get Ur Freak On singer shared how she was able to go on tour again after a fellow singer encouraged her to. Here’s what Missy Elliot said about her senior dog passing away.

Missy Elliot on not wanting to tour because of her dog

Missy Elliot recently opened up about how her senior dog’s health affected her tour schedule. The star’s dog Hoodie passed away at 17 last November. The singer is ready to begin her Out of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience tour soon.

In a recent interview, she revealed how she kept putting off her decision to go on tour because of Hoodie’s health issues. She told People how she delayed the tour multiple times because of her pet. "I stayed home a lot because I didn't want to go out on the road, and something happened," she shared.

The 53-year-old star added how her dog lived a “long, happy life.” She spoke about how Hoodie was “so pretty” and "lived a very long time."

Missy Elliot talks about how Ciara helped her

Missy credited her friend Ciara for helping her make the decision to go on tour finally. She revealed how the Like a Boy singer played a “big influence” in her going on tour. She also mentioned how after her dog passed away she felt like she could leave her house without having to worry.

Missy Elliot will be joined by her dog Miss Fendi Dior on her upcoming tour. The singer spoke about how she has outfits ready for the 6-year-old dog. She added that Miss Fendi Dior likes dressing up and is "excited" to match outfits with her.

The Work It singer spoke about how people often ask her why she dresses up her pet. Missy Elliot revealed that her dog likes the clothes she picks out and is always running around with happiness when it's time to dress up.

