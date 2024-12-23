‘I Extend My Congratulations’: Cate Blanchett Shares Her Excitement Following Reopening Of Metropolis Cinema In Beirut

Cate Blanchett came forth showing her support for the reopening of the Metropolis Cinema. For those who do not know, the aforementioned theater is situated in Beirut, Lebanon.

At the reopening ceremony, a message from Cate Blanchett was shared, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a remarkable achievement, and I extend my congratulations to everyone involved in the opening of the Metropolis Cinema in the heart of Beirut,” the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress stated in her message.

Her words further read that the Metropolis Cinema won't be only a space that will promote Lebanese cinema, encouraging new talent, but will even stand as a “testament to resilience and cultural revival” during the harsh times and situation from which Beirut is slowly rising.

She added that the theater will bring a lot of stories to life and unite communities.

According to reports, the aforementioned cinema had to halt its operations following the 2019 economic crisis that Lebanon faced. Then came the horrifying event, a devastation, following a blast at Beirut’s port in the year 2020.

During this event, a shock wave explosion was unleashed that destroyed the theater complex in the city’s nightlife district.

Moreover, the event hall also suffered from the year-long war between the Israelis and Hezbollah. This war between the armies in Lebanon again delayed the official reopening of the Metropolis Cinema.

For those unversed, the theater was supposed to reopen in the month of October this year.

The newly inaugurated cinema location has two indoor theaters as well as an outdoor one. Not only that, but the Metropolis Cinema now also has a green area with a café, where film professionals will be hosted, along with artists and cinephiles.

This will be a new destination for all the movie enthusiasts, also encouraging film culture in Beirut.

