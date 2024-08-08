What Is Cate Blanchett’s Net Worth? Know Everything About Tar Actress’ Career Highlights And Wealth

We have seen her in various roles while portraying the most unbelievable characters, but the one question that still remains is what is Cate Blanchett’s net worth. To have all your questions answered about The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress, we will take a look at how she entered the stardom, what is the height of Cate Blanchett and more.

For starters, you should know that the Lord of the Rings star is also an activist and has been working towards some extremely wonderful causes. We have seen her acting beside many fabulous actors from Sandra Bullock, and Brad Pitt to even Chris Hemsworth and more.

Well without further delay, let's find out what is Cate Blanchett’s net worth.

What is Cate Blanchett's net worth?

The Australian actress is highly appreciated for her portrayal of various characters in critically acclaimed films. As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Cate Blanchett’s net worth is $95 million.

She had her breakthrough in the year 1998 when she starred in the movie Elizabeth. Well although she has won an Oscar, she continued to experiment with her roles, varying in genres which ultimately has created a great filmography of her. From fantasy to action, drama, and contemporary films, she has stunned everyone in every role.

Advertisement

All of this has only uplifted Cate Blanchett’s net worth.

Early life of Cate Blanchett

Born on May 14, 1969, Cate Blanchett comes from a family of a naval officer. Her mother, June was a teacher as well as a property developer, while her father Robert DeWitt Blanchett Jr. was a United States Navy Chief Petty Officer.

Blanchett was only ten when her father passed away due to a heart attack, following which it was just her mother who raised the family. The actress is the second child of the couple, who have three kids together.

Talking about Blanchett’s siblings, she has an older brother and a younger sister. She studied economics and fine arts at the University of Melbourne, however Cate dropped out of the course, to travel the world.

When she was in Egypt, Cate Blanchett starred in the Egyptian boxing movie called Kaboria. After completing her travels, the actress moved back to Sydney and enrolled herself at the National Institute of Dramatic Art from which she graduated in 1992, having a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Advertisement

Cate Blanchett’s acting career

After completing her degree, the actress first stepped onto the stage in the 1992 play by David Mamet called Oleanna. Then in 1997, Cate Blanchett played a supporting role in the movie Paradies Road. This was when Cate Blanchett’s net worth began to climb up, as the actress went on to have a very successful career.

The Ocean’s 8 actress eventually landed her first leading role in the movie Oscar and Lucinda in 1997. After starring in Elizabeth, Cate Blanchett won a number of accolades, also bringing more stardom to the life of an already famous actress.

She has done movies like The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring alongside Matt Damon. This film earned her a second BAFTA nomination.

One of the legendary franchises she entered was the LOTR film series. In 2005, Cate Blanchett earned her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, for her skills portrayed in The Aviator.

Advertisement

Her movie Little Fish was nominated for 13 Australian Film Institute Awards. Working with some of the best directors in the Hollywood film industry, Cate Blanchett appeared in Robin Hood by Ridley Scott, and in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine, for which she earned more than 40 industry and critic awards along with the Best Actress Oscar.

Talking about her on-stage performances Cate Blanchett has done plays such as The Present, with the Sydney Theatre Company in 2017. This was the play that transferred to Broadway the same year, with which, the Borderlands actress made her Broadway debut.

She has even worked with Taika Waititi, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thor: Ragnarok. This time she played the character of a villain in the film named Hela.

After she did an all-women spin-off, of the Oceans series, Ocean’s 8, in 2018 Forbes estimated that Cate Blanchett’s annual earnings were around $12.5 million.

This made her the eighth highest-paid actress around the globe, only adding to Cate Blanchett’s net worth.

Personal life of Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett is married to Andrew Upton, an Australian playwright since the year 1997. She and Upton have welcomed three children over the years together. They both, Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton have even served as the artistic directors of the Sydney Theater Company.

Advertisement

Coming to another most asked question, what is the height of Cate Blanchett, she is 1.74 m tall.

Real estate of Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton lived in Brighton, England, with their kids for ten years, after which they moved back to Australia in 2006. In Sydney, they then bought a mansion for $7 million in the north shore suburbs.

The couple then bought a neighboring property for $5 million and combined both homes. The home was later listed for $14.7 million in September of 2015, which later got sold for $13 million.

Cate Blanchett has also starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and more in Don’t Look Up

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Cate Blanchett Graces The Red Steps For Premiere Of Rumors; Blows Kisses As Film Earns 4 Minutes Standing Ovation