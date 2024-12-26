‘I Felt Very Deeply’: Jennifer Lopez Talks About Relationships And Kids Six Months After Divorcing Ben Affleck; Details Inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had been making headlines ever since they first started dating each other. The Hollywood couple parted ways in July, and amidst the divorce, Lopez talked about relationships and kids.

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, and in conversation with Judy Robles, the actress opened up about how her portrayal of a mother on screen helped her in her real life too.

Referring to Robles’ relationship with her athlete son, Anthony, the actress-singer revealed, "The relationship between you and Anthony really, for me, informed and became the heart and the soul of the film.”

She further added, "Being a mom and knowing what it is to want to give the best to your children and put forward your best face for them all the time. But also be struggling as a woman and in relationships and in life and with your own dreams and your own aspirations—and what that means and what that feels like, I think for me, was the biggest thing."

Amidst the conversation with Lopez, Robles went on to say that it was hard for her to watch the scenes where she portrayed her relationship with her ex-husband.

ALSO READ: 'Happening For A Reason': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Her Life After Divorce From Ben Affleck; Teases How She Overcomes 'Hardships'

The musician quipped to reply, "And thank you for allowing us to do that.” She further added, "I feel that very deeply because I've been in the same spot at times, like, 'Maybe I shouldn't be giving this person a chance.'"

Advertisement

JLo and the Justice League star dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in 2022. The couple announced their separation in 2024, close to completing 2 years of marriage.

As for her role in the upcoming film, Lopez will portray the role of Robles. At the premiere of the movie, the audience heaped praise on the actress’ performance. Her family and Affleck too congratulated Lopez for her role in the movie.

Unstoppable is set to release on January 16, 2025.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Gifts THIS Item To Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez On Christmas; Details Inside