Ben Affleck Gifts THIS Item To Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez On Christmas; Details Inside

As families are coming together to celebrate the holiday season, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez too had something special for each other. As per reports the two stars had met recently and exchanged a few gifts.

According to reports, while other gifts are still unknown, one particular present has been revealed that was given to Lopez by Ben Affleck. The actor from Good Will Hunting gave Lopez “an autographed Marlon Brando book.”

Per Page Six, who first reported the exclusive piece of information, Louis Jason who is the owner of Mystery Pier Books stated that Ben Affleck had purchased a few books, from the West Hollywood, California store, which is located on the Sunset Blvd.

The outlet also reported that the estranged couple met each other at the members-only Soho House.

A source meanwhile, added that Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez the aforementioned book “because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando.”

Further talking to the outlet, the insider even mentioned that the gifts were mostly for the kids, however, the couple too had “a few small things for each other as well.”

The insider also mentioned that the presents that the two adults shared with each other were not “over the top,” but a simple gesture to celebrate their holidays.

“Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings,” the source stated.

The outlet had previously reported that both Ben Affleck and the songstress have strong intentions to stay in each other's life, even though they are not romantically involved anymore.

Affleck and Lopez first started dating back in 2022 after working on a movie called Gigli. They then got engaged in November 2002, however, this didn't last long and the couple called it quits in January 2004.

Then in 2021, the two began dating again and got engaged for the second time in 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August.

