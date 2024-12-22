'Happening For A Reason': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Her Life After Divorce From Ben Affleck; Teases How She Overcomes 'Hardships'

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her "hardships" for the first time since her divorce from Ben Affleck. On Friday, December 20, the actress chatted with British Vogue about her latest sports drama, Unstoppable. During the conversation, she talked about having a positive outlook despite what she might be going through.

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," the Atlas actress told the outlet. She added how remaining positive helps her take her shortcomings as important life lessons.

"Because that's really what our hardships are in life," she added. The actress believes in the ideology that everything happens for a reason and there are no coincidences in life. Lopez revealed that she asks herself questions in every difficult situation. Questions like, "What can I learn, and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable, and kind of evolve and grow from this point?"

Earlier, during a chat with Interview Magazine, the 55-year-old actress shared how she grew from her split from the Good Will Hunting actor. Reflecting on the heartbreaking moment, Lopez recalled thanking god for giving her the lesson.

"I think to myself … 'Thank you, god. I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it,'" she said at the time. The actress went on to reveal that her separation from Affleck made her realize that she's "capable of joy and happiness" all by herself.

The former couple were originally engaged in 2002 after meeting on the sets of their film Gigli. The media scrutiny became overwhelming for them at the time; hence, their relationship crumbled, and they called off their engagement in 2004.

In 2022, they rekindled their romance, but unfortunately, it fizzled out, and as per multiple reports, "irreconcilable differences" were cited as the reason behind their divorce.