What Type Of Cancer Does Jenna Fischer Have? All We Know As The Office Star Reveals Diagnosis

Actress Jenna Fischer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. On October 8, the star posted a touching update for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Instagram.

“Back in October 2023, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags' a la Michael Scott. After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound."

she began. "They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer.”

Fischer shared that she underwent a lumpectomy in January to remove the tumor, which was fortunately caught early and hadn’t spread. However, due to the “aggressive nature” of her cancer, she required chemotherapy and radiation.

Furthermore, the actress also experienced 12 rounds of chemotherapy beginning in February and three weeks of radiation starting in June. She has since received infusions of two other medications.

Fischer further expressed her relief, sharing that she is feeling great. She noted that she lost her hair during chemotherapy but was able to manage the transition with some great wigs and hats, which her family affectionately called "Wigats." This allowed her to wait until now to reveal her journey.

Lastly, she revealed that she opened up about her diagnosis on social media to encourage everyone to get their annual mammograms. She emphasized the importance of asking doctors to calculate Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Scores and to get any necessary additional screenings.

She admitted that it was her timely screenings that helped her start treatment on time, noting that if she had waited six more months, her cancer would have spread.

Fischer added that she hopes sharing her breast cancer journey will serve as a source of support for any women going through the same experience. She expressed gratitude to her team of doctors and nurses, as well as her friends, family, and fellow cancer survivors, for their support during this difficult time.

