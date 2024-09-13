‘I Have Never Met Anyone So…’ Liev Schreiber Opens Up On His Experience Working With Nicole Kidman

Liev Schreiber is in awe of Nicole Kidman after sharing screen space with the actress in the latest Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. After the success of the show, the actor talked about his working experience alongside the Big Little Lies star.

During his appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle show, the actor revealed that he has never worked with an actress who exudes grace such as her before.

Schreiber claimed, "I got things from Nicole Kidman that I had no idea existed.”

He further added that Kidman "really exudes grace and elegance and authority and all these things.” The Ray Donovan actor went on to joke, "I'm here to tell you that I have never met anyone so quick to be inappropriate on a set than Nicole."

As for his role in the show, Schreiber portrayed the role of Tag Winbury, the husband to Nicole Kidman’s Greer Garison. The storyline of the series has been based on the book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. In a previous interview with entertainment portal, the author of the novel confessed that even before the casting for the show took place, she wanted the character of Tag to be played by the actor.

Meanwhile, further in his conversation with the podcast hosts, the Scream actor gushed about his co-star, Kidman. The Hollywood star stated, "She was just coming up with some of the biggest doozies.”

He went on to reveal, "One day, they will release the outtakes from this show and all of our improvs, preferably one day after we're all dead, and you'll see some extraordinary Nicole Kidman footage. It was really fun."

Speaking of the show, The Perfect Couple revolves around a couple whose wedding ends up being a chaos after a dead body is discovered from the venue.

The logline of the series reads, “When a lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin, with a body discovered just hours before the ceremony, everyone in the wedding party is a suspect.”

Apart from Schreiber and Kidman, the cast of the Netflix series includes Eve Hewson, Ishaan Khatter, Meghan Fahy, and Billy Howle, among others.

The Perfect Couple is available to stream on Netflix.

