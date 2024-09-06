‘I Really Wanted...’: Elin Hilderbrand Wished Liev Schreiber Would Play THIS Character in Perfect Couple

The Nicole Kidman starrer The Perfect Couple has made its way to Netflix on September 5. While the episodes are being cherished by the audience, Elin Hilderbrand picked out the perfect casting for the show. While in a conversation with People Magazine, the author claimed that she wanted Liev Schreiber to play the role of Tag.

Exactly as the creator of the story wanted, Schreiber has been cast to play Tag, the husband of Greer Garrison, played by Nicole Kidman. The writer shared that she had the actor in mind even before the X-Men star was called for the part.

In her interview with the media portal, Hilderbrand revealed, "I did give a wishlist specifically.” She added, "Well, specifically once I knew Nic was playing Greer, I really wanted Liev to do it." The author further stated that she has been a fan of Ray Donovan, and has loved the actor’s performance in the show.

Hilderbrand shared, "I was a huge Ray Donovan fan; he's one of my favorite actors. And I sent my wish to the showrunner.” She went on to say, "And she said, 'I don't know.' And then a few weeks later, she goes, 'Elin, you might get your wish.' And she didn't say in regard to what, but I was hoping that's what she was talking about."

The Perfect Couple is Hilderbrand’s first novel to be adapted for screens. When asked for the reason, the author said that it might have been the murder mystery aspect of the story, that attracted the audience.

The writer confessed, "It's so funny because I thought, 'OK, I'm going to try and write a murder mystery. And I had never done it before and I didn't follow any kind of formula.” She added, "I didn't plot it out ahead of time. I did not know whodunnit until two-thirds of the way through the book."

Speaking of the script being a screening material, the author claimed that suspense, thrills, and a bit of romance, according to her, make for the perfect show material. Hilderbrand elaborated to say, that even she didn’t know the culprit until she finished writing 2/3rd of the book.

The writer explained, "I thought it was one person, and then two-thirds of the way through the book, I thought, 'No, it's not that person. It's this person.' And so I surprised even myself.”

The Perfect Couple, apart from Kidman and Schreiber, includes Eve Hewson, Meghan Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, and Billy Howle, among others. The six-episode series is available to stream on Netflix.

