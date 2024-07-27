'I Sound Like Myself Again': Kathy Griffin Shares Update On Vocal Cord Repair Surgery Following Damage From Lung Cancer

Kathy Griffin says her vocal cord repair was successful following damage from lung cancer surgery. "I lost my voice, and it's back now... It's like a boob job in my throat," Griffin joked.

Griffin’s Vocal Cord Journey

Kathy Griffin shared her experience with vocal cord damage and the subsequent repair surgery. After her lung cancer surgery, Griffin’s left vocal cord was permanently damaged, prompting a groundbreaking surgery in June. Performed by Dr. Anca Barbu, the procedure involved implanting a device in her vocal cord, restoring her voice to its former sound. Griffin enthusiastically demonstrated her ability to yell again and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, showing her excitement for both her voice recovery and political hopes.

Surgery Details and Recovery

Griffin explained the intricate details of her surgery, including an implant to repair her paralyzed vocal cord and addressing an aperture above her vocal cords. She shared a video update post-surgery, showing her successful recovery and first words post-op. Griffin humorously compared the surgery to a "boob job in my throat," highlighting her comedic spirit throughout the ordeal. She also mentioned a previous operation in May 2023 and the significant impact of general anesthesia during the procedure.

Kathy Griffin’s journey through lung cancer and vocal cord damage to a successful repair showcases her resilience and humor. Reflecting on her "cancellation" following a controversial photo with Donald Trump, Griffin expressed gratitude for finding her voice again—both literally and figuratively. Embracing her restored voice, she looks forward to continuing her career with renewed energy and optimism. "I’m a grateful, naughty comedian again!" she told PEOPLE.

