'I Wasn’t Able To Come': RHOC Star Shannon Beador Tears Up Amidst Apologizing To Her Daughters For Her DUI Arrest

In the Season 18 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador tearfully apologized to her daughters for her DUI arrest.

Cameras captured the emotional moment as Shannon, 60, expressed regret to Sophie, 22, and twins Stella and Adeline, 19, for missing important family moments due to her mistakes.

Shannon choked up as she explained to her daughters “I mean, I took Sophie to college, I took Adeline to college and your dad took you, so it was my intent to come and visit you, and because of my mistakes, I wasn’t able to come, and I feel bad.”

Shannon tearfully added, “I’m so sorry and humiliated that I disappointed you. Like, what kind of example am I at 59 years old?” Despite her remorse, Stella and Sophie reassured her that they were grateful she wasn't hurt and admired her accountability and growth from the experience.

Reflecting on the incident, Shannon admitted that the DUI happened suddenly in a moment of anger following an argument with her ex-boyfriend. She revealed, “I’ve never broken a bone, I’ve never had a concussion, I’ve never been in an accident, I’ve never been arrested, I’ve never had a DUI, and I did all that in 10 seconds.”

She acknowledged her mistakes and the consequences she faced: three years probation, community service, and an alcohol program.

She recalled, “But I got in an accident a second later because I revved up the engine so he could know how mad I was, and I lost control of the car immediately.”

What caused the strained friendship between Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge?

Despite her apology, her friend Tamra Judge later claimed Shannon was drinking backstage at an event, which Shannon had denied to the press. This revelation strained their friendship, with Tamra concerned about Shannon's safety and well-being.

Throughout the episode, Shannon's struggles with alcohol and her tumultuous relationship with her ex-boyfriend were highlighted, raising concerns among her co-stars about her drinking habits and decision-making.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is set to premiere on July 11 on Bravo, promising more drama and personal challenges for Shannon and the cast.

