Bachelorette Season 21 Winner Devin Strader Denies Past Arrest Allegations: 'The Accusations Are Not True'

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse.

Devin Strader is clearing the air after arrest records from his past made headlines recently. The Season 21 Bachelorette winner took to his Instagram on Thursday, September 19, to address reports that he had been arrested on accusations of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home and breaching a temporary restraining order she had obtained against him. In a lengthy statement on the aforementioned social media platform, Strader noted that the allegations were not true and expressed regret about hurting Jenn Tran, whom he got engaged to on the reality show, only to break up shortly after.

“Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address,” he began, expressing gratitude for his time on the ABC dating reality show and for the opportunity to get to know Tran. Before addressing the controversial claims about his past, he expressed regret over hurting Tran in any way, describing her as a “very special person,” for whom he wishes nothing but the best.

“Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued,” he continued, adding, “The accusations are simply not true, as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted.”

Regarding the reported restraining order against him, Strader stated that the order was fully dismissed, as he and his college girlfriend reconciled before eventually ending their relationship on good terms. Strader said that this past relationship, which has inundated celebrity news and gossip magazines recently, was the first time he ever fell in love. He expressed that he learned a lot from the relationship and that it was a growing experience for both him and his former partner.

PEOPLE, after conducting a thorough investigation of the claims against Strader, somewhat confirmed his recently issued clarification. According to an editor’s note published in one of the outlet’s reports, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Strader in March 2017, which was extended for an additional month. A permanent restraining order, however, was never granted because his ex-girlfriend voluntarily dismissed the request.

Strader concluded his Instagram message by acknowledging his mistakes in life, saying he knows he isn’t perfect. He stated that he continues to work on himself every day to be someone who makes the people around him proud.

He added a thank you note for everyone who has been by his side toward the end of his explanation.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE obtained a petition for protection from abuse against Strader, in which a woman claimed the reality star burglarized her room and stole a valuable while she was out of town. The missing item quoted by the publication was a diamond necklace that Strader had gifted her while they were together. He apparently lived just two doors down from her.

According to the police report the unnamed woman filed against Strader, he also started a fire on their street, in which he appeared to burn the restraining order that he had violated multiple times.

Per PEOPLE, Strader was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and was ordered to pay $500 and complete 30 hours of community service. He was also asked to attend the Court’s Effective Decision-Making School.

Bachelorette Season 21, starring Strader, can be streamed on Hulu.

