Throwback: When Donald Trump Said He Liked Taylor Swift's Music 25% Less After She Endorsed Phil Bredesen

Donald Trump’s recent comments against Taylor Swift after her endorsement of Kamala Harris surely must have raised her fans' eyebrows but this is not him saying something against the singer for the first time. Back in 2018, when she supported Democrat Phil Bredesen on social media, he responded by liking her music “25% less”

As per CNN, when the Delicate singer showed her support to Bredesen, former governor over the Republican Marsha Blackburn during the Tennessee Senate race, Trump was asked about his reaction to Swift's endorsement.

As he walked towards the reporters on the White House’s South Lawn, he asked about what she had to say. When he was informed about this, Trump said, “I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing – or doesn’t know anything about her (Blackburn),” adding, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?”

If you are unaware, the former president once again blurted out not-so-nice words for the pop sensation after she announced her support for the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Instagram. While conversing with Fox and Friends on September 11 he spoke about the singer's support for Harris and Walz.

He expressed not being a fan of the Look What You Made Me Do Singer and shared, “It was just a question of time. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

This came after Swift's images were allegedly altered using AI on the former president's social media platform, Truth Social. The images seemingly depicted her supporting Trump, when in reality it's the opposite. The songstress clarified the use of Artificial intelligence in the alteration of her pictures and also the dangers and fears about the same in her Instagram post.

However, Trump's name grabbed the headlines recently as he was seemingly blasted by Beyonce. She issued a cease and desist letter after her track titled Freedom featured in Lemonade album was used in one of his videos as a part of his campaign, per Billboard.

The video was later taken down after this move by the singer. Similarly, Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On track was used during his Montana rally. The singer’s team had to later clarify on X that the song was used without permission and that it did not reflect Dion’s support for his campaign.

