'I’d Rather It Come from Me': Hozier Recalls Story That Inspired Too Sweet's Lyrics and It Also Includes Cillian Murphy

Hozier, 34, whose real name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, reflected on a drunken encounter that ultimately inspired some of the lyrics for his song Too Sweet. This story unexpectedly also includes Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy.

According to People magazine, the singer revealed this story while on stage at Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center in August during his Unreal Unearth tour. A clip of the moment was shared by a concert attendee on TikTok on August 18, per People magazine.

During the show, the Take Me to Church vocalist said, “I probably would have gone to my grave without saying it, but it’s kind of a good story, and I’d rather it come from me.” He proceeded to explain that he was meeting up with his “best old mate” the night before catching a flight. He mentioned that he hadn’t even started packing by the time they had their initial drinks.

The singer expressed that they drank a lot that night, as one does. The next thing he became aware of was his friend waking him up suddenly the next morning. Hozier stated that he stood up quickly, and being pretty tall, he joked that if he fell down, he “would be halfway home.”

The singer revealed, “I was walking at full pace and I just went, ‘Boom!’ My head hit the window with such force.” Even after smashing into the wall, he tried to get up one more time and managed to pack his things and reach the airport, despite being in “rough shape.”

He shared, “I’m like rattled. You know, that type of hangover where you’re shaking.” The singer then mentioned that he looked to his left side on the plane and saw a “famous Irish actor.” The Work Song vocalist expressed that he also gets starstruck when he sees someone he’s only seen on screen multiple times.

Hozier continued, “And when I see Cillian Murphy to my left…” he told himself not to stare at him. The singer mentioned that he was a big fan of the actor and that he started to scratch at the spot where he had fallen, only to become concerned that it was “wet.”

Hozier added, “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s wet.’ So I’m on the plane looking at my fingers like I’m bleeding a little bit.”

The singer then turned to his left, and the actor was “hunkered” down in his seat and asked how it was going. The vocalist responded by playing it “cool.”

He further revealed that this unusual traveling experience somewhat inspired Too Sweet’s lyrics, especially the part where he fell many times. Hozier mentioned, “It’s the line, ‘I aim low, I aim true and the ground’s where I go.’ I’ve never told Cillian Murphy that. I didn’t have the guts to tell him at the time the shape that I was in.”

