'I’m just that kind of girl': When Jennifer Lopez responded to backlash for taking Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

The actress opens up why she took his husband's last name Affleck's

Written by Prakriti Sahu Published on Aug 21, 2023
Instagram
Actress opens about her relationship (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Jennifer Lopez's decision to become
  • Lopez's choice to take her husband's last name sparks conversations about tradition and feminism
  • Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is a saga of enduring love and growth lasting 2 decades

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is one for the ages, spanning two decades of twists, turns, and unexpected reunions. From their initial encounter in 2002 to their recent rekindling and subsequent marriage, their journey is a testament to the enduring power of love.

In 2002, sparks flew when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first crossed paths, leading to a whirlwind romance that resulted in a proposal later that year. Although their relationship faced challenges and eventually ended in 2004, it was merely a chapter in their intricate love story.

Ben and Lopez find their way back 

Fast forward to 2021, nearly 20 years after their initial meeting, and the world was stunned as Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love. This unexpected reunion marked the beginning of a new chapter in their story, culminating in a second engagement and, eventually, two weddings in 2022.

Embracing Tradition with Modern Twist 

After becoming Mrs. Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's decision to adopt her husband's last name sparked discussions about tradition and feminism. In a candid interview with Vogue, Lopez shared her perspective on the matter, emphasizing that her choice was rooted in romance and the meaningful bond she shares with her partner. While some questioned the decision, Lopez stood firm in her belief that it represented a connection that transcended societal norms.

Ben and Lopez's Rekindled Connection

Lopez also opened up about the path that led her back to Ben Affleck. Following her engagement's end with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's own breakup, a simple email sparked a reconnection that reminded them of the love they once shared. Despite the challenges and changes that life had thrown their way, the depth of their feelings remained unwavering.

As Lopez and Affleck embrace their newlywed life, they are also blending their families. With children from previous marriages, they are committed to creating a harmonious household where love and different perspectives thrive. This united front seeks to provide support and understanding to each other's children, creating an environment of care and growth.

FAQ'S

Are J.Lo and Ben Affleck together again?
They announced their breakup in early 2004. In spring 2021, the couple rekindled their romance, and (finally) got married in 2022. Jennifer Lopez also told Today about her blended family. “They love Ben,” she said of her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony
Did J.Lo and Ben Affleck split?
After splitting from Ben, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Marc Anthony that same year. However, things weren't meant to be and the pair split in 2011. Their divorce was finalised in 2014. Jennifer admitted their wedding, which took place just several months after her split from Ben, was a Band-Aid on the cut.
Who did Jennifer Lopez leave Ben Affleck with?
After separating from Affleck, Lopez got married to singer Marc Anthony months later. While the two got divorced in 2014, they share 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. As for Affleck, he was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005–2018, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.28
