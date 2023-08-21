'I’m just that kind of girl': When Jennifer Lopez responded to backlash for taking Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is one for the ages, spanning two decades of twists, turns, and unexpected reunions. From their initial encounter in 2002 to their recent rekindling and subsequent marriage, their journey is a testament to the enduring power of love.

In 2002, sparks flew when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first crossed paths, leading to a whirlwind romance that resulted in a proposal later that year. Although their relationship faced challenges and eventually ended in 2004, it was merely a chapter in their intricate love story.

Ben and Lopez find their way back

Fast forward to 2021, nearly 20 years after their initial meeting, and the world was stunned as Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love. This unexpected reunion marked the beginning of a new chapter in their story, culminating in a second engagement and, eventually, two weddings in 2022.

Embracing Tradition with Modern Twist

After becoming Mrs. Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's decision to adopt her husband's last name sparked discussions about tradition and feminism. In a candid interview with Vogue, Lopez shared her perspective on the matter, emphasizing that her choice was rooted in romance and the meaningful bond she shares with her partner. While some questioned the decision, Lopez stood firm in her belief that it represented a connection that transcended societal norms.

Ben and Lopez's Rekindled Connection

Lopez also opened up about the path that led her back to Ben Affleck. Following her engagement's end with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's own breakup, a simple email sparked a reconnection that reminded them of the love they once shared. Despite the challenges and changes that life had thrown their way, the depth of their feelings remained unwavering.

As Lopez and Affleck embrace their newlywed life, they are also blending their families. With children from previous marriages, they are committed to creating a harmonious household where love and different perspectives thrive. This united front seeks to provide support and understanding to each other's children, creating an environment of care and growth.

