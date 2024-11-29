"I'm not shooting my shot at a married man" Chloe Bailey clarifies remarks about Kendrick Lamar

Chloe Bailey recently addressed fans via Instagram Live to clarify her remarks about Kendrick Lamar after facing backlash. The controversy arose when Bailey shared that she was convinced, as a teenager, that she would marry the rapper. Amid the uproar, she emphasized that her statements were misunderstood and simply reflected her youthful admiration.

On November 27, Chloe Bailey went live on Instagram to discuss Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, GNX. She shared her favorite tracks, including Man in the Garden, Luther, Reincarnated, and TV Off. During the stream, she reminisced about her teenage years, revealing, “I had a Kendrick Lamar phase, and I was convinced I was going to be with him.”

However, her comments sparked backlash, with some suggesting she was making inappropriate remarks about the rapper, who has been in a long-term relationship with his fiancée, Whitney Alford. The couple, together since their teenage years, now shares two children.

To address the criticism, Chloe appeared on another livestream the following day, November 28, clarifying, "I wasn’t shooting my shot at a married man. I was sharing my mindset at 17 years old."

She expressed frustration over how her words had been taken out of context and emphasized that her admiration was solely rooted in Kendrick’s artistry.

Bailey also spoke about her journey as a fan of various artists, including James Fauntleroy, Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, and Tune-Yards. She explained that Kendrick Lamar was a significant influence during her early career, and her comments were meant to reflect her admiration for his work.

Chloe and Kendrick have shared connections professionally as well. Notably, Kendrick collaborated with Bailey’s mentor Beyoncé on tracks such as Freedom and America Has a Problem.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX is already shaping up to be one of the most streamed hip-hop albums of 2024, with early estimates suggesting 350–400 million streams in its first week. The rapper is also preparing for his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance in New Orleans next year. This announcement has not been without controversy, as New Orleans native Lil Wayne expressed disappointment over being excluded from the lineup.

Chloe Bailey’s recent clarification underscores her respect for Kendrick Lamar as an artist and her frustration with the backlash over her teenage reflections. As both artists continue to shine in their respective careers, their mutual admiration highlights the power of music to inspire across generations.

