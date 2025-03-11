James Wan’s Thriller Copenhagen Starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera Wraps Filming; Here's What to Expect

Production has officially wrapped on James Wan’s upcoming thriller series, now titled Copenhagen, starring Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant.

The series is described as a sci-fi espionage techno-thriller set five minutes into the future. It follows intelligence analyst Alexander Hale, played by Simu Liu, who discovers his brain has been hacked, allowing unknown perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. The series was picked up by Peacock in February 2024.

Filming for Copenhagen began on October 21, 2024, in Toronto and concluded on March 5, 2025, as per Film Updates. The show is expected to premiere later this year, with Peacock handling distribution.

The series follows Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), a first-generation American intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been compromised. Now, caught between his shadowy agency and the mysterious hackers, he must act carefully to uncover the truth and prove his loyalty.

Advertisement

Melissa Barrera plays Michelle, a deceptive character who keeps others guessing. Sinclair Daniel portrays Parker, an intelligence officer who is thrown into a world she must quickly adapt to. Brian d’Arcy James plays John Moira, a mentor and boss unafraid to make difficult decisions.

Mark O’Brien takes on the role of Cobb, an ambitious intelligence agent, while Kathleen Chalfant plays St. George, a strategic leader focused on long-term goals.

In November, Sara Amini joined the cast in a major recurring role as Ellie. In December, Saul Rubinek was also confirmed to appear.

Legacies creator Thomas Brandon developed the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Jennifer Yale (See Outlander) is a co-showrunner and executive producer.

Advertisement

James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN), and Rob Hackett (I Know What You Did Last Summer) are executive producers under Atomic Monster. Simu Liu also serves as an executive producer.

Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson are executive producers, with Wilkinson directing the first two episodes. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock has yet to announce an official release date for Copenhagen, but with filming completed, the series is expected to debut in late 2025.