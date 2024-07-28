Is Behati Prinsloo Returning to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After 6 Years? Here's What the Model Had to Say

Excitement is in the air as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show prepares to return this fall. Many familiar faces are set to grace the runway once again. One question on everyone’s mind is whether the beloved model, Behati Prinsloo will be among them. After taking a break from the brand for six years, Prinsloo has made her comeback.

She made her comeback through the new Dream campaign, joining other Victoria’s Secret veterans. But will she also return to the runway? In a recent exclusive chat, Prinsloo hinted at what might be in store. Let’s take a look at will, Prinsloo make a comeback at the fashion show.

Behati Prinsloo’s exciting return

Behati Prinsloo, the Namibian model, made a splash when she returned to Victoria’s Secret after a six-year hiatus. On July 26, she shared a joyful video from the Dream Angles campaign, saying, “LOVED shooting this dream angel campaign!!! 🪽 Beauty and Comfort: A Match Made in Heaven 🫶” In the video, Prinsloo looks stunning, twirling in a beautiful castle wearing gorgeous lacy lingerie and a sparkling slip dress.

Fans are now wondering if this comeback means they will see her strutting down the runway once again. During an interview, with PEOPLE, she said, “We’ll see”. However, despite not confirming her participation, she shared her fond memories of the shows. Prinsloo shared how much fun she always had during these runaway shows.

A decade of Victoria’s Secret fashion shows

Prinsloo has an impressive history with Victoria’s Secret. She has walked in ten Fashion Shows from 2007 to 2018. Her performances ranged from New York to London, featuring a variety of memorable outfits. One memorable one is the one where she wore the iconic gold Angel wings. Her return has fans buzzing with excitement. Prinsloo’s love for the brand and the fashion shows is clear.

Exciting changes for Victoria’s secret

Over the years, Victoria’s Secret has evolved and changed. This happened especially after the brand faced criticism for not being inclusive enough, they canceled the fashion show in 2019. However, they returned with a revamped show last year called The Tour. This show included more diverse body types and familiar faces like Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Many fans have missed the traditional runaway experience, and Behati acknowledged this longing. She said, “I think a lot of people want [the runway] back and also want it to be different.” Prinsloo acknowledges that many fans want to see the elements from past shows but with some new changes.

A look back at the show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has a rich history, running from 1995 to 2018. Fans have countless memories of the glamorous performances, musical entertainment, and of course, the iconic wings worn by the angels.

When the brand announced that the fashion show would return, they shared it on Instagram. They announced it by saying, “We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is ✨ BACK ✨ and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more.”

Prinsloo’s emotional reunion with the brand

Prinsloo expressed how emotional her return to the brand felt. After stepping away in 2018, she never thought, she would come back. However, when this opportunity came, she was overwhelmed with joy. Prinsloo mentioned that she kept crying the whole day and was very overwhelmed.

Her husband, Adam Levine, encouraged her to take the plunge and return to modeling. He reminded her of the joy modeling brought her. He said that life is short and that modeling was a significant part of her life. Levine pointed out that she hadn’t seen her friend Candice in a while and urged her to go for it, asking what she had to lose. This motivated Prinsloo, a lot and she made a comeback with the brand.

The Dream Angles campaign is more than just a photoshoot; it represents a blend of comfort and beauty. The new collection features bras made with soft lace material, providing both comfort and style.

