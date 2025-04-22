Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Refused to Buy His Son Sneakers Worth 6000 USD in Viral Video: ‘Work for That’

Ben Affleck wants his kids to learn the value of money, and he doesn't believe in spoiling them with anything that they eye. Recently, he went viral for denying his 13-year-old son Samuel's request to buy him Dior Air Force 1s, worth 6,000 USD. Now, he revealed why he turned down his son's request at the sneaker convention.

"He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, 'These sneakers are USD 6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got USD 6,000?" Affleck said on Tuesday's episode of Today with Jenna & Friends. "He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money! You're broke.'"

Affleck added that even though he wants to give everything to his kids, he doesn't want them to take things for granted, and he wants them to work for everything they want in life. When asked if his kids have jobs, Affleck replied that his two older kids, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19, work odd jobs and get paychecks.

The actor eventually told his son to work 1,000 hours to save up for the sneakers, and after saving up the money, if he still wishes to buy those sneakers, he can.

The actor shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy promoting his movie The Accountant 2. He attended a special screening on Monday night (April 21) at iPic Fulton Market in New York City. He was joined by his costars Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Daniella Pineda.

In an interview with Blavity, he revealed his son's reaction to The Accountant 2. He said, "My son is like, 'You finally made a good movie.'"

The film will hit theatres on Friday. It will see Affleck playing the role of Christian Wolff, who has a talent for solving complex problems. After an old acquaintance is murdered, he finds a cryptic message which asks him to "find the accountant" and embarks on a journey to solve the case.

