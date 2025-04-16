Is Ben Affleck Ready to Love Again? Actor Shifts Focus After JLo Split and Amid Growing Bond With Jennifer Garner

A year after his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is focused on a fresh start. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 on their second wedding anniversary. Their separation date was listed as April 26, and the divorce was finalized in January. Since then, Affleck has been quietly rebuilding his life.

“He’s focused on himself and work, and he seems very happy,” a source told Us Weekly. In GQ’s April issue, Affleck said there was no scandal behind the breakup and described it as simply two people trying to figure out their lives.

He also addressed speculation from Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, clarifying that it wasn’t the cause of any major fracture in their relationship. He stated that viewers would not be able to watch the documentary and fully understand the issues they faced.

Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have grown closer since his divorce from Lopez. The pair, who co-parent their three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, spent Thanksgiving together volunteering in L.A. and were seen celebrating Samuel’s birthday with a paintball outing in March.

“Their relationship has deepened since the divorce, but there is nothing romantic between them,” said a source. “There’s just a real trust and familiarity… which makes it easier to coparent. They are family for life.”

Garner, who has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, has occasionally spent time with Affleck without the kids, according to insiders.

Living in Brentwood, close to Garner’s home, Affleck is focused on his kids and career. “They are everything to him,” said a source. Affleck told GQ he’s shifted to producing more so he can stay present. He said he will be home at 3:45 when his kids get off the bus. He added that it means more to him than anyone.

At CinemaCon in April, Affleck promoted The Accountant 2, which hits theaters April 25. He’s also working with Matt Damon on the Netflix crime thriller RIP, which is due this fall.

Affleck is casually dating but isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment, according to a source who described his approach as low-key and part of returning to single life. He was briefly on the dating app Raya, but it reportedly no longer suits him.

Friends often try to set him up, with one source stating it has become a running joke that everyone knows someone for him to date. However, Affleck is said to feel relieved to have some independence and is currently very comfortable with where he is in life.

