Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Othello Broadway Night Out With Her Kid Emme Post-breakup From Ben Affleck; See Here

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her 17-year-old child, Emme, for a glamorous night at the Broadway premiere of Othello. The event took place on Sunday, March 23, at New York City’s Barrymore Theatre. The mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together, flashing smiles for the cameras.

Lopez stunned in a deep navy two-piece outfit by Zuhair Murad Couture. Emme, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, looked stylish in a grey pinstripe suit paired with drop earrings. The singer kept a loving hand on Emme’s shoulder as they posed for photos, per US Weekly.

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of their evening in an Instagram story. “I have the most amazing date for the premiere of Othello, the black-tie premiere of Othello, here in New York tonight,” she said while sitting in the back of a car. She then turned the camera to Emme, who waved at the camera. Lopez laughed as Emme waved excitedly.

The Broadway production of Othello, directed by Kenny Leon, features Denzel Washington in the title role and Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago. The opening night drew many stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Rosie Perez, Martha Stewart, and Spike Lee.

Lopez, who is also a mother to Emme’s twin brother, Max, recently marked their 17th birthday on February 23. She posted a video on Instagram, showing candid moments with her children.

The clip featured behind-the-scenes footage from photo shoots, family vacations, and cozy at-home moments. “Seventeen. I love you beyond forever,” Lopez wrote in the caption. The video played to Miley Cyrus’ song, Edge of Midnight.

In a December 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lopez reflected on her journey as a mother and admitted that she has sometimes questioned whether she is enough for her children.

Lopez also shared that there were times when she was a single mother and wondered if she was providing enough for her kids. However, she concluded that having just one loving and supportive parent is truly what matters.

Lopez and Marc Anthony were married for ten years before divorcing in 2014. She later married Ben Affleck, but they finalized their divorce in January 2025.