Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Rekindling Romance After His Jennifer Lopez Split? Sources Share Update

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been making news since the latter split from his estranged wife, a heavy pop icon, Jennifer Lopez. The two have been letting out hints of being close to each other, not only because they are co-parenting their children but also because they actually have feelings for each other.

Recent reports suggest that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted having PDA while on a trip to a paintball game. This latest update comes from a source, an observer in fact, who spoke to Radaronline.com following the star’s son Samuel's 13th birthday, which they celebrated on March 2.

As per the source stated, the actor from Good Will Hunting had slid his arm low around his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s waist. He then got even closer to her and pulled her in as well. It was a shocking moment for those who saw it and was a charged embrace for the friendly exes.

According to the insider, the two had "sparks" flying. Further talking, the source even mentioned that the two were "giggling and joking and having a great time with each other."

For those who are not aware of the situation between the 13 Going On 30 actress and Ben Affleck, the two split 10 years ago after being married for the same period of time. However, they seem to have taken a new approach to their co-parenting relationship.

The two actors share three kids: Samuel, Violet (19), and 16-year-old Finn.

The insider then went on to add that in the PDA between Affleck and Garner, there are possibilities that the couple might be “rekindling the romance.” Interestingly, it is crucial to know that after their divorce, Ben Affleck called this move one of the most regrettable ones he has made in life. The same feelings were shared by Jennifer Garner back then.

