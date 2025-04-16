Who Would Win Between His Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher? Ben Affleck REVEALS

Ben Affleck has played not one but two major superheroes on screen. While he is appreciated for being a part of the Justice League playing Batman, his old role is still missed by many, where he played the man without fear, Daredevil. Promoting his recent outing, The Accountant 2, Affleck was seen being present for an interview with Jon Bernthal, an actor who is currently a part of the MCU, playing The Punisher.

There is no doubt that the two characters have a great history together, be it being deadly foes, or sharing and caring for each other. Daredevil and The Punisher have always been a great duo. Talking about which Ben Affleck recently had some interesting thoughts to share.

The actor from Goodwill Hunting and Jon Bernthal were present for a chat on Jake’s Takes, which was when Ben Affleck was asked if he would win in a Daredevil vs Punisher fight against Bernthal.

Replying to the question, the actor from Gone Girl stated, “Well, his Punisher is good. I wouldn’t tangle with his Punisher.”

Further in the interview, Ben Affleck also admitted that although he hasn’t watched the Netflix Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox in it, he certainly loves the character. “I wish him the best,” the Dazed and Confused actor stated.

It was in the 2000s when Ben Affleck took over the role of Daredevil alongside Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. Although the movie later even got a spin-off focusing on the female character, the franchise saw a decline in its liking.

At present, it is Charlie Cox playing the hornhead on screen winning hearts all around the globe. Jon Bernthal was introduced in the second season of the Netflix superhero series as The Punisher.

The Accountant 2 is the sequel to the massively hit 2016 film.

