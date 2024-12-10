Is Bill Maher Quitting Real Time Amid Donald Trump’s Victory As US President? Find Out

Bill Maher’s fans must have gone through that not-so-good feeling when he threatened to quit Real Time on his podcast, Club Random. But everyone can relax now! Because he still holds the title of host for the show. This was confirmed by Nina Rosenstein, an HBO executive, per Deadline.

To give you a little background on the situation, in one of the recent episodes of Maher’s podcast, Jane Fonda appeared as a guest. He talked about “shi**ing his pants” over Donald Trump getting elected as president for the second time.

He talked about it being difficult to believe. Maher said, “I mean, I may quit because I don’t want to do another. I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody.” The host stated that he was the first one who said Truno was a “con man” before anybody. Maher further said, “He’s a mafia boss. I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it.”

As per Deadline, when EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night, and Specials, Rosenstein was asked if he would be bidding adieu to the show, she shared that multiple people have questioned that.

Advertisement

She further revealed that Maher recorded that episode right after the election, and he “was honestly joking around.” Rosenstein further said that Maher would always say that Real Time is his first love.

The HBO executive’s clarification comes after the show was renewed for two more seasons, which takes Maher through the end of 2026, per Deadline.

It was revealed last month by Maher that he would be releasing another comedy special on HBO. As per the report, he taped Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? Which would be premiering in January.

As per Deadline, Rosenstein called his humorous commentary an “extraordinary part” of the network for two decades. She mentioned valuing his commitment to humor and being honest, which they know will be front and center in his next special.

ALSO READ: Amy Adams Reflects On Changes She Experienced After Welcoming Her Daughter; Says, ‘I Think It Just Exhausted...’