Is Disney Planning to Shut Down David Tennant and Billie Piper Starrer Doctor Who After Next Season? Learn Here

Doctor Who is one of the highly acclaimed outings that has created a grand family of itself. While the same family had gathered for an event at the Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles, Disney executives were shockingly absent during the occasion.

For those who do not know, the aforementioned studio bought the international distribution rights to the show back in 2022. However, its absence speaks out loud, even when BBC producers and executives were seen on the panel of the event for Whovians.

Recently the show welcomed many characters that had irritated the die-hard fans of Doctor Who. From a villain, Maestro, that no one liked to a widely hated pregnant man.

While this was blamed on Disney for being too woke, things might soon change their course as policies are changing in the US. As per MailOnline, since the time Donald Trump has returned to the White House, the entertainment company has softened its internal diversity, as well as equity and inclusion policies.

Last year the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, mentioned that their job was not to “advance” any kind of agenda. However, the fans have their views that go the other way around.

Meanwhile, Disney has not let anything out about the future of Doctor Who, as per BBC insiders. Moreover, the studios won't be making a decision until the next season of the aforementioned series is out, and the viewing figures are observed.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the BBC too won't be confirming the show's future without a guaranteed income from Disney.

The article by MailOnline also suggests that a BBC spokeswoman stated, “Doctor Who has not been shelved.” However, the same report suggests that everything is now pointing in the direction of a prolonged break

Per an insider, the series is now heading towards a prolonged break. This might happen after the next season is aired.