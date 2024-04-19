'It's Almost a Tragedy': Stevie Nicks Pens Emotional Opening Poem for Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department; Read

Hollywood singer Stevie Nicks (75) penned a heartfelt poem for Taylor Swift's (34) new album The Tortured Poets Department. She further revealed her poetry book, followed by Swift explaining her latest released album.

Stevie Nicks pens emotional poem for Taylor Swift's newly released album

Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac's lead vocalist, revealed about being inspired by Taylor Swift's songwriting — which has long been embraced by fans for its vulnerability and honesty — and now the queen of rock and roll is featured in Swift's latest work.

While the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter doesn't provide vocals on The Tortured Poets Department, Nicks wrote a poem on August 13, 2023, for Swift that's featured as the written prologue on the pop superstar's new album.

"For T and me..." Nicks titled the piece, which includes an annotation that it was written in Austin, Texas.

"For T and me..." Nicks titled the piece, which includes an annotation that it was written in Austin, Texas.

"He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was brokenhearted / Maybe he was too," Nicks starts off the poem, which details a relationship between two ill-fated lovers — one "way too hot to handle" and the other "way too high to try."

Swift's new body of work reflects many of the themes seen in Nicks's poem, including being left suddenly by a romantic prospect who "didn't say goodbye."

Much like Swift's trajectory since her breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years together and a brief romance with Matty Healy, the subject of Nicks's poem makes her "way to the stars" as she heals following turmoil.

"I never don't tell the truth. And I think that's something that if Taylor Swift, who is my friend, if Taylor got anything from me, that's what she got," Nicks told TODAY.com last October. "I don't ever lie in my songs — and if you broke up with me, I don't put I broke up with you. I tell the truth, always."

Stevie Nicks shared about her secret poetry book

Nicks said that she has a "secret poetry book" containing work that never became songs during the Today interview.

"If they work themselves into being a song, then I'm really happy," said Nicks.

Moreover, Swift and Nicks have long been intertwined, and after performing Rhiannon and You Belong with Me at the 2010 Grammys, Swift called the experience a "fairy tale and an honor."

Nicks also lauded Swift's "determination" and "childlike nature" at the time, saying that "this girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John."

Taylor Swift elucidates about her newest album

If Swifties aren't left in a puddle after absorbing the emotional blows on Swift's 11th album, they'll next be confronted with an essay – or, rather, a summation – from Swift, writing from her position as The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department. Her "debrief" is a cryptic explanation of the content.

"As you might all unfortunately recall, I had been struck with a case of a restricted humanity," she writes. "Which explains my plea here today of temporary insanity."

As Taylor Swift writes about "lovers" who "spend years denying what's ill-fated," she is likely referring to her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Later, in a line that will have fans speculating on whether she's talking about Alwyn or Matty Healy, she says, "I was out of the oven and into the microwave."

No matter who she's writing about, "He never even scratched the surface of me. None of them did."

Then, with Swiftian style, she proclaims, "A smirk creeps onto this poet's face because it's the worst men that I write best."

The Tortured Poets Department is out today on Spotify.

