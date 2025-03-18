Is Justin Baldoni Considering Settlement With Blake Lively in It Ends With Us Feud? His Lawyer Reacts to Possibility

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle hasescalated over the past few months. Amid the lawsuits filed, there have been speculations over the director considering a settlement ahead of the trials.

Reacting to the reports, Matthew Belloni, a podcast host and a former lawyer, claimed that he wasn’t sure if the trial for this case would even take place. In conversation with Bryan Freedman on his podcast, the former attorney predicted that at the end one of the parties might offer settlement and end the “circus.” Hence, why wouldn’t they just go for it now?

Before beginning with his points, Baldoni’s lawyer stated that it is not a "circus,” according to him. He further argued, “You keep referring to it as a circus and I get it. You see a lot of cases. You see a lot of things, but the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this.”

Freedman continued to say, “I’ve represented a lot of people in the worst moments of their career, the worst moments of their life. Justin has been destroyed by this.”

Reacting to the news of settlement, the lawyer further added that the allegations by Blake Lively are pretty serious, and it is important that the truth about the case comes out.

The filmmaker’s lawyer continued to state on the episode of the podcast that “In this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence and that’s what we’re actively working to do.” He stated further, “That may only be able to be done in a courtroom.”

Meanwhile, the actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director of It Ends With Us, Baldoni. Shw pressed the charges on the latter on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Weeks later, the director too filed a countercase against the actress and her husband on the grounds of defamation and extortion.