Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Share Update Amid Justin Baldoni Drama; See Here

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have shared a heartfelt update about their lives amid the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The mother of four took to her Instagram to share the stories of her baking cookies, alongside her husband and kids. At the end of the cookie pictures, the actress also shared a heartfelt selfie of herself and the Deadpool star.

Alongside the pictures of the sweet delight, which were placed in the shape of animals, Lively wrote, “The family that bakes together... stays sick on buttercream together.”

The update from Lively comes after she dropped in a request for a protective order from the judge. Meanwhile, both parties have been awaiting the judge’s ruling over the request.

As for her snap with her husband, Lively looked happy, giving a quirky smile on the camera. Reynolds, on the other hand, donned a striped and colorful sweater, with a blue cap and glasses.

Meanwhile, the lawsuits filed by the parties have been progressive over the months. As for the latest update, Lively’s attorneys have accused Baldoni’s lawyers of having “created improper disclosure of information."

During the last hearing, the Age of Adaline star’s lawyers claimed, “We want to stop the public publication of this information in the case, during discovery. The rules try to prevent the burden from being on the third parties.”

They further mentioned, “We should not make the dozens of third parties run to the court for protection. We are supposed to reduce the burden on third parties. He should drop the third-party subpoena against the security firm that protects Lively and Reynolds.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made their first public appearance on the red carpet of SNL50 amid the ongoing case. The Marvel star also turned heads by making a controversial comment about the case during the taping of the episode.

The actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. The director too filed a counter case against Lively and her husband on the grounds of defamation and extortion.