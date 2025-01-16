Is Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori in Trouble? Rapper Starts Rumors with NSFW Video Ft Pamela Anderson

In his classic unpredictable fashion, Kanye West shared a post on his social media handle that has raised eyebrows. He shared an NSFW video featuring Pamela Anderson and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

This random post was shared on the rapper’s Instagram Stories. According to reports, West shared a 2008 video of the Last Showgirl star, in which Anderson appears fully naked, wearing just a pair of heels.

As reported by Daily Mail, the video was captured on the reality show The Girls Next Door. In the clip, Anderson walks toward Hugh Hefner on his birthday with a cake in her hand that has lit candles.

In the video, the two seemingly exchange kisses. At one point, both Hefner and Anderson exchange a few words when she presents him with the birthday cake. West added audio to the video, which says, “Hide Your B***h.” According to Daily Mail, the audio is reportedly from one of the rapper's unreleased songs.

West’s decision to randomly share this video on his Instagram Stories has sparked speculation on social media, with many questioning if there is trouble in paradise between him and his current wife, Bianca Censori.

The Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist's post comes shortly after he and his children, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, reunited after reportedly being apart for 118 days, as per Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, the I Wonder vocalist, who is often spotted traveling with his current spouse, was seen in Japan with his three youngest children: Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 6, according to the aforementioned outlet. His eldest daughter, North, and Censori were reportedly not present during the sighting.

