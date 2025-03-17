Is Leslie Bibb’s Beau Sam Rockwell Also Featured in The White Lotus Season 3? Here's What We Know

Many may know Leslie Bibb for being a part of The White Lotus Season 3, but it will be surprising for the audience to discover that the actress’s beau, Sam Rockwell, also appeared in the show’s fifth episode.

The actor is featured as an old friend of Rick, played by Walton Goggins. Rick makes a sudden decision to leave the White Lotus resort and go to Bangkok during his vacation with his girlfriend, Chelsea, portrayed by Aimee Lou Wood.

Rick meets up with Rockwell’s character, who has a black duffle bag in hand. The two sit down for a drink, during which Rockwell’s character reveals that he is on the path to sobriety.

He also shares that he has found religion and that Buddhism has helped him discover himself on a deeper level. He reflects on how he had taken the “partying thing as far as it can go.”

Rick responds by saying that he always took things to the “next level,” further implying that he had an idea of what they would be doing that night. However, it seems Rockwell’s character realizes that Rick has completely misread the situation.

Rockwell’s character then tells Rick that he brought something he had asked for. Sliding the duffle bag near Rick’s feet, he adds that he hopes Rick won’t have to use it.

Rockwell also reveals that he has had “thousands” of sexual encounters since moving to Thailand, prompting Rick to reflect, “Maybe what I really want is to be one of these Asian girls.”

Rockwell replies, “We all have our Achilles’ heel, man.”

Later, Rick returns to his room, takes a black handgun out of the duffle bag, sets it down, and tries to call Chelsea, who doesn’t answer.

Although Bibb and Rockwell’s characters are completely different, it is truly refreshing to see the Argylle star appear in The White Lotus Season 3.