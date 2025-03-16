White Lotus Season 3 Star Aimee Lou Wood Reveals Most Terrifying Part Of Filming Netflix Show; Says Scariers 'Than Sex Scenes'

As episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 roll out each week, the cast of the latest season spills tea on the behind-the-scenes drama. Aimee Lou Wood, who plays the role of Chelsea on the show, was quick to point out one of the scariest things from the entire show.

While there were speculations that she would be mentioning the intimate scenes, it was something different altogether. In an interview with The Sun, Aimee revealed that it was the outfits, especially the bikini that she was most scared of.

"I was more nervous about bikinis than sex scenes," she admitted. "I was more worried about just being around the pool because I feel like that’s when you’re thinking more about how you look."

She explained that filming intimate scenes was easier because it was about the connection between characters. "In an intimate scene, it’s about the intimacy. But then you just, kind of, have to forget that. You just have to let it go. The bikini scenes were way scarier to me, actually."

The Sex Education star has also been vocal about her struggles with body image in the past. Aimee has been vocal about her battles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia, which worsened during her time at drama school. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she recalled how she once hated her body and struggled with self-acceptance. "I hated my body and didn't want to be in it—that's not the case anymore, thank God."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aimee addressed the attention her distinctive teeth receive. "Even the way (The White Lotus fans) are talking about me and my teeth, that I don’t have veneers or Botox, it feels a bit rebellious," she said.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 premiere weekly on HBO and Max. Currently, 5 episodes have aired. All updates from the show will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.