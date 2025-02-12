Is Milla Blake's Character From Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Based On A Real Person?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Netflix’s new venture, Apple Cider Vinegar, has everyone hooked to their screens, binge-watching the entire show. Since the character Mel Gibson is reportedly based on a real person, many have questions about Milla Blake’s character—whether it is inspired by an actual person or not.

According to reports, the character played by Alycia Debnam-Carey seems to be inspired by real-life blogger Jessica Ainscough, as per a RadioTimes report.

Samantha Strauss, the show’s creator, told Tudum by Netflix:

“I’d say Milla is a portrait of influencers at the time,” adding, “She’s someone who is desperately trying to save her own life and becomes blind to the truth because of it.”

For those unfamiliar, Jessica was an Australian woman diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma at the age of 22 in 2008, according to reports.

Jessica began documenting her journey through blogging, utilizing alternative therapies, under the name The Wellness Warrior.

According to Elle, Jessica refused her doctor’s suggestion to amputate her arm and instead chose an alternative path to heal herself using a method called Gerson Therapy.

She reportedly consumed raw juices and underwent five coffee enemas per day. For some time, it appeared to be working. She eventually gained a massive following.

Advertisement

In 2013, Jessica secured a book deal for Make Peace With Your Plate and built a prominent career as a motivational speaker, according to Elle.

Sadly, Jessica passed away in 2015. Her mother, who had breast cancer, also followed Gerson Therapy but passed away in 2013, according to the outlet.

Apple Cider Vinegar is now available for streaming on Netflix.