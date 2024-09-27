Is Naomi Campbell Banned From Leading Charitable Organizations In England? All We Know About Alleged Financial ‘Misconduct’ Issue

Popular model and star Naomi Campbell seems to be in some legal trouble after she was banned from leading any charitable organization in England and Wales for five years after an investigation accused the model of misusing funds within her charity.

On September 26, Britain’s Charity Commission released findings claiming that the English supermodel was reportedly “poorly governed” and had “inadequate financial management” when it came to her Fashion for Relief organization, which was established in January 2015 to raise funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes, as per PEOPLE.

She and a few other people are accused of using their positions with the organization to pay for leisure expenses like expensive flights, lavish hotel stays, and cigarettes.

The report also found that the trustees spent €14,800 on a flight from London to Nice in May 2018. They claimed the flight was for transferring art and jewelry worth over €1.5 million to a charity fundraising event in Cannes, as per PEOPLE.

Campbell, who was recently awarded the Order of Arts and Letters in France for her contribution to French culture, expressed her concern as she spoke to the Associated Press about the accusations but maintained her innocence

She stated that she had commissioned control of the charity to a legal employer and is currently investigating the matter.

She has also denied any wrongdoing after being accused of failing to comply with the charity Fashion for Relief's constitution. The watchdog group's report alleges that Campbell, as a trustee, failed to record formal meeting minutes and authorized undue expenses mentioned above.

“I was not in control of my charity, I put the control in the hands of a legal employer,” the businesswoman told the outlet. “We are investigating to find out what and how, and everything I do and every penny I ever raise goes to charity,” she stated.

Campbell has faced her share of controversies throughout her career, including public outbursts and legal issues; however, despite that, she has dominated the fashion industry for decades and maintained her status as a fashion icon.

