Naomi Campbell Says ‘It’s the Biggest Joy’ Being a Mom; Reveals She Learns ‘A Lot Each Day’

Naomi Campbell shared her experiences of motherhood in the September 2024 Icons issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. The 54-year-old supermodel described her daughter, born in May 2021, and her son, born in June 2023, as her greatest blessings.

“It’s the biggest joy,” Campbell said of being a mom. “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids.”

Campbell emphasized that becoming a mother is the greatest gift and source of joy in her life. She delights in mothering her children, finds happiness in their presence, and appreciates the daily lessons they bring.

Naomi Campbell also shared how motherhood has impacted her travel routine. She mentioned that she avoids bringing her children from New York to London for short trips, as it’s too stressful for them. Despite this, she laughed, noting that her kids seem to love traveling.

“I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel. They must have known!” She said it with a laugh.

In a June interview with The Times, Campbell revealed that her children were born via surrogate. She also discussed her concerns and fears about the future in Harper’s BAZAAR interview.

Naomi Campbell expressed that her children are everything to her, and motherhood has heightened her concerns about the future. She dreams of a better world for them and is committed to being present for important moments like their first day of school.

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she said. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

Campbell also discussed her experience as a 'single mother,' focusing solely on her children. Reflecting on the economic challenges faced by young women who may not want children, she shared that her own mother struggled but managed to make things work. Campbell remains convinced that parenthood, especially motherhood, is profoundly fulfilling and worth the effort.

“I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.' I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing,” Campbell added.

