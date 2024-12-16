Is Netflix’s Gay Dating Reality Show The Boyfriend Being Renewed For Another Season? Learn Here

After having a successful run for its first season, Netflix has renewed The Boyfriend. The gay dating reality show will have its second season premiered in the East Asian country soon.

It was on December 15, 2024, that the streaming platform announced that The Boyfriend will have its Season 2, showing and promoting same-sex dating. This news comes following the success of the reality show’s first season, which had 10 episodes and was premiered back in July.

The show will feature nine Japanese and East Asian men who identify as gay or bisexual as they seek to build a connection with other contestants.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the streamer wrote, “THE BOYFRIEND WILL BE BACK FOR SEASON 2!!!”

However, a premiere date for its second season has not been announced as of yet.

For those who do not know, the show happens to be Japan’s first same-sex reality dating series. The Boyfriend follows a group of men who live together under the same roof called “The Green Room.”

According to Deadline, the producer of the aforementioned series, Dai Ota, stated, “Thanks to the love from our viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season.”

The producer also added that as The Boyfriend happens to be the first same-sex reality show in the country, its makers paid close attention to the story, ensuring that it is an “authentic portrayal of these relationships.”

Ota also mentioned that in the first season, the series not only showed romance but also strong and meaningful connections between these contestants as they built their friendship with each other.

“Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling,” Dai Ota added, while also mentioning that the second and upcoming season will continue to portray such connection on screen and will even talk about “unique perspectives and backstories.”

The outlet has also stated that commentators from season 1—Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida, Megumi, Chiaki Horan, and Yoshimi Toku—will be back for this season.

