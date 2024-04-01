Channing Tatum's Cheeky Comment On Hugh Jackman's Post Fuels Speculation Of Gambit's Deadpool 3 Appearance

In the world of superhero movies, surprises and speculations often keep fans on the edge of their seats. Hugh Jackman and Channing Tatum might just be stirring up something exciting for Marvel fans! A recent social media exchange between the two actors sparked rumors of Gambit making an appearance in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. Let’s dive into the details and see what all the buzz is about.

A friendly exchange

Recently, Hugh Jackman, known for his roles as Wolverine shared a workout video related to his return as the clawed mutant, stirring up excitement among fans. However, it wasn’t just Jackman’s post that caught attention but also the cheeky reply from Channing Tatum, leading to speculations about a possible appearance of Gambit in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Tatum’s positive reply

Channing Tatum, who was once expected to portray Gambit in the X-Men movies by Fox, left fans disappointed when the project faced numerous delays and eventual cancellation after Disney acquired Fox. However, his recent comment on Jackman’s post has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about Tatum’s possible involvement in the MCU.

Channing Tatum’s potential portrayal of Gambit has been a topic of discussion for years. Despite plans for a standalone Gambit movie falling through, fans have held out hope to see Tatum bring the Ragin’ Cajun to life on the big screen.

Channing Tatum wrote, “Lettsss gooo daddy!!!!,” on Jackman’s working out the video. Now after this comment, the idea of Tatum’s Gambit appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine seems more plausible than ever.

How did Jackman react?

Jackman’s response to Tatum’s comment only added fuel to the fire. He shared Tatum’s comment on his Instagram story, along with the song “Lovin' You” by Minnie Riperton. What’s intriguing is that he opted for purple text for his caption, which only fueled more speculation about Tatum’s potential Gambit cameo.

The possibility of Tatum’s Gambit joining the Deadpool & Wolverine cast has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Many are now hopeful that Gambit might make his long-awaited debut in the MCU alongside Deadpool and Wolverine. Social media platforms are abuzz with speculation and anticipation, with many expressing their hopes to finally see Gambit grace the silver screen alongside other beloved Marvel characters.

Despite the buzz surrounding Tatum’s potential cameo, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm any details about his involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine. As fans eagerly await official announcements, the anticipation continues to build for what could be an epic team-up of iconic X-Men characters.

Channing Tatum and Hugh Jackman’s upcoming projects

In 2024, Channing Tatum has two big projects coming up. One is Project Artemis on Apple TV+, set in the 1960s space race, and the other is Pussy Island, a thriller directed by Zoe Kravitz. According to reports Project Artemis is expected to hit screens on July 12, 2024. And Pussy Island is currently in the post-production stage and is set to release on August 23, 2024.

On the other hand, Hugh Jackman is set to star in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie scheduled for release on July 26, 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero film is part of the MCU and promises an exciting crossover between Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time. Alongside Jackman, the cast includes Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin, Matthew MacFadyen, and Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra.

