'It Breaks My Heart': Mariah Carey Cancels Pittsburgh Show For THIS Reason, Fans To Get Refund

Mariah Carey canceled her Pittsburgh concert hours before she was scheduled to take the stage on Wednesday, December 11. The Christmas Queen announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, revealing that she came down with the flu.

“Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

The superstar singer’s performance was part of her eponymous Christmas Time Tour. Ticketmaster also noted the cancellation on its website, telling ticket buyers they would receive a full refund.

Carey’s next scheduled date is Friday, December 13, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It’s unclear if she will be able to perform at this show.

The cancellation comes right after her three-decade-old iconic Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You returned to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week. Carey’s 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan congratulated her on stage at her Raleigh, N.C., show on Monday, December 9.

The proud mom documented the sweet moment on Instagram, writing: “Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that All I Want for Christmas Is You returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids, and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all.”

Elsewhere, the singer, in a November Vogue video, settled the debate about how soon fans should start listening to Christmas music. The 55-year-old said she likes to wait until at least November 1 to start listening, though she does not judge people who prefer to start sooner.

