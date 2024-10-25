It Ends With Us Actor Brandon Sklenar Set To Star In Paul Feig’s The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried

Brandon Sklenar, who recently played a role in It Ends With Us, co-starring Blake Lively, will be seen alongside Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid. It is a highly anticipated psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and produced by Lionsgate.

Sklenar's latest movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's famous novel earned a whopping 348.2 million USD globally, making it a box-office success. However, his breakout role comes in from the Yellowstone spinoff in 1923, where he played Spencer Dutton opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The Housemaid, based on a novel by Freida McFadden, features Euphoria's Sweeney as Millie, a young woman with a troubled past who begins working as a live-in maid for a wealthy couple, the charming Nina and her well-connected husband, Andrew. While Seyfried takes up the role of Nina, Sklenar is set to star as Andrew in the movie.

As Millie becomes accustomed to her role within the household, she discovers many buried family skeletons that are, in fact, worse than her history alone has ever been. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and is based on McFadden’s 2022 book, which has sold more than 3.6 million copies worldwide.

The Housemaid has been translated into over 40 languages. As per Deadline, this New York Times bestseller book has a record-shattering half-billion pages read on Kindle. It had also become the second most-read title only after the Harry Potter series for Kindle's 10th anniversary.

This particular project has an excellent production team, which includes Todd Lieberman, Carly Kleinbart Elter, Feig, and Laura Fischer, and executive producers Sweeney, Seyfried, Alex Young, and McFadden. Production will also be managed by Lionsgate executives Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley.

Speaking with Deadline, Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement while announcing the movie. He said, “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be."

Feig's upcoming projects also include the sequel to A Simple Favor, which stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. It is scheduled to be released in the spring of next year. Meanwhile, a sequel to Brandon Sklenar's 1923 is reportedly in the works.

