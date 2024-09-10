Sydney Sweeney ‘Can’t Wait’ To Go Back On Euphoria Sets For Season Three; Teases Changes She Would Incorporate

It’s been a while since Sydney Sweeney appeared in her breakout role as Cassie in HBO’s hit drama Euphoria. There were speculations that the third season might never happen due to scheduling conflicts among the cast, some of whom have become highly in-demand young actors in Hollywood.

Recently, HBO confirmed that the show will return for a third season with its principal cast members, putting an end to the rumors. While promoting her upcoming film Eden, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, the Anyone But You actress spoke to Collider about Euphoria season three.

“I’m really excited. I can’t wait. I don’t really have anything to say, but I’m really excited,” she told the outlet. When asked how the long gap between seasons two and three might affect her portrayal of Cassie, she said she would definitely bring the things she has learned over the last few years to the role.

“Whenever I'm on different sets, I think the most I’ve learned is from the crew and how different departments need different things,” Sweeney explained. She added that she’d like to use that approach to better understand other people’s needs and ensure everyone has the “tools” they need to move forward.

Over the last few years, The Handmaid's Tale actress Sydney Sweeney shot to fame not just as an actor but also as a producer. In addition to securing a massive hit with the rom-com Anyone But You alongside Glen Powell, she also launched her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and released the psychological horror film Immaculate under its banner.

Her credits also include projects like The White Lotus, Reality, and Madame Web. The actress has honed her craft through various on-set experiences, which have primarily taught her how to achieve the best results as part of a team. “I think with Euphoria, it's especially important to make sure that everybody can give their 100%,” she added.

Euphoria is a show that revolves around a group of high schoolers and tackles sensitive subjects like addiction, physical abuse, toxic relationships, and much more. The show "follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media," according to the official synopsis.

Euphoria seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime.