'It Feels Like Yesterday': Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Music Icon On First Death Anniversary

On September 1, Delaney Buffett, the daughter of the late music icon Jimmy Buffett, shared a poignant tribute to her father on the first anniversary of his death. Buffett, known for his timeless hits like Margaritaville, passed away from Merkel cell skin cancer at the age of 76. Delaney’s heartfelt remembrance showcases the deep bond she shared with her father and highlights the enduring legacy he left behind.

Reflecting on Precious Moments

To commemorate the anniversary, Delaney posted a video on Instagram featuring her father smiling, singing, and playing the guitar. The video was part of a series they worked on together four years ago, where Jimmy Buffett recorded lesser-known songs from his vast catalog. Delaney reminisced about how these moments, captured during the filming of the series "Songs You Don’t Know by Heart," have become even more meaningful with time. She fondly recalled the tangents her father would go on during their discussions, revealing new aspects of his personality and deepening their connection.

A Lasting Legacy of Love and Music

Jimmy Buffett’s passing left a void in the hearts of many, but his playful spirit and unwavering positivity remained until the end. Delaney’s tribute emphasizes this enduring aspect of her father’s character, as she urges others to cherish the time spent with loved ones. The "Margaritaville" singer, who shared three children with his wife Jane Slagsvol, was surrounded by family, friends, music, and his beloved dogs during his final moments. His sister Laurie Buffett McGuane and her husband, author Tom McGuane, also shared their memories, recalling how Jimmy’s sense of humor and joy for life remained strong even in his last days.

As Delaney Buffett reflects on the year since her father’s passing, her words resonate with anyone who has experienced loss. Jimmy Buffett’s life was indeed lived like a song, filled with joy, creativity, and a deep love for those around him. While his presence is deeply missed, the memories and music he left behind continue to inspire and comfort those who knew him and the countless fans who adored him. Delaney’s tribute is a reminder that life is fleeting, and the moments we share with loved ones are the ones that matter most.

