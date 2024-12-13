‘It Was Very Personal’: Ray Romano Shares His Views on Everybody Loves Raymond’s American Reboot

Ray Romano has personal attachments to Everybody Loves Raymond, an all-time classic series. While many old shows are being rebooted, the King of Queens actor recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ray Romano said, "I'm just a little protective of Everybody Loves Raymond."

Speaking about his new series, No Good Deed, the actor explained that the sitcom was "very personal to me." He further elaborated that he is not in favor of rebooting the show because "it was based on my life," noting that he was deeply involved in the creative process behind the series.

For those who may not know, in addition to starring in Everybody Loves Raymond, Ray Romano was also an executive producer and wrote several episodes throughout the series' nine-season run.

When discussing the potential reboot, Romano emphasized that he doesn’t want the series to be rebooted in America.

However, it’s important to note that Everybody Loves Raymond has found success through a few international adaptations in countries such as Egypt, India, Poland, Israel, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands.

The Polish adaptation of Everybody Loves Raymond, titled Wszyscy kochają Romana, aired only four episodes before being canceled due to low ratings.

Meanwhile, the Russian adaptation, Voroniny, became the longest-running adaptation of the series globally, achieving this milestone in 2017.

Speaking about these adaptations, Ray Romano expressed that he actually enjoys them, as they demonstrate how "we're all the same," even across different cultures.

Romano will now be seen alongside Lisa Kudrow in the new Netflix series, No Good Deed.

The series even stars Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, and more. You can stream the first season of No Good Deed on Netflix.

