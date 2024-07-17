‘It Would Just Burn A Little': Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Psoriasis Flare-Up During Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has been struggling with psoriasis for years now. The fashion icon and diva is extremely conscious of how she looks, and when something happens on the biggest night of fashion, it’s a stressful situation. In a recent interview with SHE MD, Kardashian opened up about the time psoriasis covered up her face during the Met Gala.

In 2022, Kim Kardashian had a psoriasis flare-up. She wore the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress that year. Speaking of her 2022 Met Gala, she said she recalled having a spot below her eye that used to burn. Meanwhile, she also revealed that year she also suffered through psoriasis arthritis, where she couldn’t move her hands.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her psoriasis flare-up

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala exhibits are typically noteworthy, but one evening stands out because of a severe psoriasis flare-up on her face. The founder of Skims shared with SHE MD podcast presenters Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi that she only experiences itchiness in one region of her face. And it will itch like crazy when it does.

Kardashian has been candid about her battle with psoriasis. "When I started to get a little bit desperate, it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit. I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week, and it was covering my face."

Advertisement

Haney then asked her if it was stress-related, to which the Kardashians star replied there’s been a lot going on in her mind at that moment. Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health defines psoriasis as a chronic illness in which the immune system becomes overactive, causing skin cells to grow too quickly, resulting in scaly, inflammatory patches of skin.

Kim Kardashian once revealed she suffered from psoriasis arthritis

Kim Kardashian earlier stated that while preparing for her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala she had not just psoriasis but also psoriasis arthritis. For the universes, Kardashian wore the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala that year.

In an interview with Allure speaking of her diagnosis, she said, "Psoriasis broke out all over my body, and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands. I had to see a rheumatologist, who placed me on steroids. I was freaked out. I removed the meat again, and it has calmed down.”

Advertisement

At the same time, she had recently finished her acrimonious divorce from Kanye West. Who was also embroiled in a public spat with Kardashian's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

ALSO READ: What is Kim Kardashian's New Secret Project After American Horror Story? Skincare Mogul Hints At THIS