‘It’s A Way To Process These Things’: Terry Crews Shares About His Wife’s Three Miscarriages During ATG’s Special Performance

Terry Crews has opened up about his wife, Rebecca King Crews, going through miscarriage three times. After a special semi-final performance in America’s Got Talent, which was about the drone presentation of losing a child, Crew revealed to People Magazine that he knows the pain, as he and King-Crews have lost their child thrice.

While in a conversation with the entertainment portal, the Brooklyn Nine Nine actor talked about the Sky Element performance, which got him emotional over the tragic incident.

Crews stated to the media outlet, “Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child.” He further added, “We've had three miscarriages. It's one of those things where it was so meaningful and special because the dedication is just; it's a way to process these things.”

Detailing the ATG performance, Crews claimed that he was in awe of how the whole situation was painted in front of his eyes by a group of performances. Terry revealed, "And how he brought that up, I was like, 'Wow.’” He went on to add, “I think the show needed it. This is the perfect AGT show today.”

Speaking of overcoming the grief, Crews revealed that he and his wife balanced things out. Instead of being dug into the sadness, the couple chose to look at the positive light. The TV show host stated, “We balanced out everything. We had the laughs, we had the dedications, we had the fun, we had the dancing. It was just all over the place and it was perfect.”

Crews and his wife share five kids from 35 years of their marriage. The Idiocracy star also opened up about things that helped him overcome tough situations. The father of five revealed, “One thing I do is music.”

He went on to further share, “I sit in a room and listen to music and it helps me process... all the things I'm feeling.” He also claimed that talking to his wife also helps him get through the confusing thoughts.

He said, “Then the other thing is I just talk to my wife. We talk it out. We have really, really nice, long, deep conversation. Turn the TV off, turn the phone off and let's just talk it through."

On the professional front, Crews has been a part of America’s Got Talent as a host since 2019. He gained popularity in the industry by portraying the character of Lieutenant Terry in the Andy Samberg starrer Brooklyn Nine Nine.

