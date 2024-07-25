‘It’s Basically A Done Deal’: Celine Dion Is Likely Planning Las Vegas Residency Return A Year After Canceling It

It appears that the iconic singer Celine Dion will grace the stage of Las Vegas Residency after canceling it a year prior, seemingly due to her struggle with stiff person syndrome. Now, a new report sheds light on the songstress’ plans to make a return to the Las Vegas Residency. Read ahead to know more about her plans for the same.

Celine Dion to likely return to Las Vegas Residency

As per TMZ, many sources claimed that the My Heart Will Go On singer has been negotiating for months with Resorts World to embark on a residency later in 2024 or sometime early in 2025.

One source told the publication, “It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it.” Another source claimed that Dion has a “passion” for getting on the stage and she will do it.

As you are now aware, back in December 2022, the acclaimed singer revealed her diagnosis, due to which she took a hiatus from performing.

In the emotionally charged video shared on her social media, she said that she has been dealing with problems with her health for a long time and it has been hard for her to face those challenges and speak about everything that she has been going through.

The singer also revealed that she planned to perform again. She said that all she knows is singing and this is what she has done her whole life and it is something that Dion loves to do the most.

Celine Dion thanks her children during the premiere of her documentary

During the New York City premiere of her documentary I Am: Celine Dion, the singer thanked her three children, Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, on stage, according to People.

She said that she would not be there without the love and support from her wonderful children. She went on to express her gratefulness to each of her sons individually.

While being on stage, she remembered to thank her fans as well. While expressing gratefulness toward her fans, she said that their presence in her journey has been a “gift beyond measure.”

She added that the unending support from fans for all the issues has delivered her to that moment. The singer’s documentary was released on June 17, 2024, and it can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

