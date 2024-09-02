George Clooney reflects on the several films he has worked on over the years with Brad Pitt, his longtime friend and co-star in the upcoming film, Wolfs. On Sunday, September 1, George and Pitt attended the Venice Film Festival's Wolfs premiere. Before leaving, though, George took a few lighthearted shots at Pitt when asked about how he feels working with him.

He joked to PEOPLE, "There's nothing good about it. Everything is a disaster." But this time, George stated more sincerely, "It's fun to work with people you know really well." Amal Clooney and Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, accompanied Clooney and Pitt to the event.

In the thriller Wolfs, Pitt and Clooney are lone fixers who end up working on the same job. Over the years, both actors have shared the screen in a number of other movies, such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Burn After Reading, and the Ocean trilogy.

On the same day, the actor spoke out against the recent and controversial piece that stated he and Pitt got more than $35 million each for their parts in the film. Clooney said that the piece was interesting, and regardless of the source that was used to figure out their pay, it is millions and millions of dollars less than what was initially stated.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Clooney has spoken about his friendship with Pitt. In the latest edition of GQ, both the stars shared more details about their friendship and candidly shared how they help one another when things get bumpy.

George said to the magazine, "We've been friends for a long time. Also, it's fun because—and this is an important part—we occasionally check in on one another. Life becomes difficult, and you have to constantly check on everyone."

Pitt went on to say that his co-star is probably the best at seeing the potential moves on the chessboard and understanding them. Pitt claimed that he frequently calls George when things get difficult.

Wolfs opens in cinemas on September 20 and can be streamed on Apple TV+ starting on September 27.

ALSO READ: Kathryn Hahn Had ‘Unfinished Business’ After Wanda Vision, But When Marvel Called For Agatha All Along She Was Surprised