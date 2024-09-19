‘It's Not Too Late To Delete This’: The Office Fans Blast The Australian Version Of The Iconic Show As The Trailer Gets Released

Taking on the task of remaking a fan-favorite show is a huge responsibility that not many can successfully implement and the Australian version of The Office seems to be one of them. As soon as the trailer was released, fans of the OG show were quick to share their disappointment on the internet.

The trailer for the new Prime Video adaptation was dropped on September 18 on YouTube and the comments section under the video is flooded with people expressing that they did not like the show.

A fan commented, “Dear Prime. It's not too late to delete this.” Another wrote, “Please don't air this. The 'writers' need to consider a career change.” Many people pointed out the Australian version trying hard to be funny but they completely failed in doing that.

A person mentioned the comments section being funnier than the trailer of the series. Another individual wrote, “Literally didn't even smile once while watching this.” However, many others expressed their reaction on other social media platforms as well.

A fan on X wrote, “The Australian Office. They’ve missed the boat on this one. Doesn’t look very funny and there are no interesting new ideas. This is something that should have been left alone by Amazon, much like Rings of Power.”

Among many negative comments, there were a few people who were looking forward to watching the new series. A person commented, “Everyone’s so negative, it’s looks promising, I hope there’s a season two in the talks.”

According to CBR, this isn't the first adaptation of The Office (UK version) as other countries including India, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Poland, Canada, Chile, and many others have made their own version, but the US version starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and many others made its mark globally and will forever be remembered by its fans.

The latest adaptation of the show stars Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Shari Sebbens, Raj Labade, Pallavi Sharda, Steen Raskopoulos, Josh Thomas, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Lucy Schmidt, Claude Jabbour and Zoe Terakes.

The show is slated to release on October 18 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

