It’s What’s Inside: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Horror-Comedy Including Premiere Date, Plot And Cast

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the new horror thriller, It's What's Inside, will now have an official release date. Acquired by the streaming giant at the Sundance Film Festival for around $17 million, it is now scheduled to launch globally on October 4. As this is going to be his directorial debut, it would be something even more special for writer-director Greg Jardin.

As the release date inches closer, Netflix dropped a series of first-look pictures from the movie. The stills, seem to show the ensemble cast in an array of emotional states—maybe before the events of the main film. In one of the stills, two characters appear to be hosting: one has a bunch of wine bottles in their hand, and the other is holding a salad, looking worried. The last two frames provide a hint about some of the darker themes in the film. Interesting shots include the main group, all wired to a lie detector, hinting at some tension and suspense viewers can expect.

William Rosenfeld, Kate Andrews, Jason Baum, and Raúl Domingo produced it; executive producers included Ulf Ek, Robert Kapp, and Academy nominee Colman Domingo. Colman Domingo was immediately captured by Jardin's vision and said, "There are so many skills that Greg has, and I knew that he was an editor as well as a director. "I'm like, 'My gosh, I really want to see him knock this whole painting out.'" He further added that Jardin's capability of bringing his creative vision to life was one of the reasons he did the project.

It's What's Inside follows the story of friends reuniting for the future bride's last hurrah before her wedding, but things go dark when an estranged friend comes in with a mysterious game that flips out long-buried secrets and desires, as well as unsettled grudges. The cast includes Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, Devon Terrell, and David Thompson.

With the premiere date drawing closer, audiences are in for a real barn burner of a suspense feature that really cements Jardin as not only an accomplished writer but similarly as a director. With this kind of engaging storyline and the support of a great ensemble, It's What's Inside looks all set to leave a mark on the horror genre.

